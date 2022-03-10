Mountaineers win Big 12 Tournament opener

WOAY – In a game where the losing team’s season would end, West Virginia made plays down the stretch to win 73-67 over Kansas State Wednesday in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Mountaineers led 38-34 at halftime, and would shoot almost 53 percent from the field. Sean McNeil led all scorers with 21 points, while Malik Curry contributed 17 off the bench. WVU now has a quick turnaround as they play top seed Kansas at 3 PM Thursday.

In the Conference USA Tournament, the Marshall men saw their run end Wednesday with a 77-67 loss to Louisiana Tech. The Thundering Herd women, who had a first-round bye, also lost 80-62 to Rice; there is a chance the Herd women could receive an invite to a postseason tournament.

Related