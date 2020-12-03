Mountaineers’ upset bid falls short vs. Gonzaga

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball had a five-point halftime lead, but #1 Gonzaga came from behind to edge the Mountaineers 87-82 Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

A close contest in the first half saw WVU go into halftime with a five-point lead, but a 53-point second half proved to be pivotal as the Bulldogs won the opening game of the 2020 Jimmy V Classic, played this year in Indianapolis.

Derek Culver continued his strong start to the season with another double-double (18 points, 15 rebounds) while Oscar Tshiebwe chipped with 14 points. Taz Sherman (12 points), Gabe Osabuohien (10), and Miles “Deuce” McBride (10) also reached double figures. Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi led all scorers with 21 points.

West Virginia returns to action Sunday at Georgetown for the Big East/Big 12 Battle. The Mountaineers’ first home game of the season would be December 9 against Robert Morris.