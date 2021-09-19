Mountaineers survive late scare, hang on to beat Virginia Tech 27-21

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – With 45 seconds left in the game, West Virginia’s defense delivered a stop on fourth and goal to preserve a 27-21 victory over Virginia Tech.

With the win over their old rivals, West Virginia takes back the Black Diamond Trophy for the first time since 2003.

The Mountaineers started fast and furious with Leddie Brown breaking free for an 80-yard touchdown run on the team’s second offensive snap. Brown rushed for 161 yards.

West Virginia would reach the end zone on their second drive too, with Jarrett Doege finding Bryce Ford-Wheaton for a 29-yard touchdown.

Overall, the Mountaineers dominated the first half heading into the break with a commanding 24-7 lead.

In the second half, the Hokies started capitalizing on red zone opportunities while the Mountaineers’ offense stalled.

Jalen Holston scored a touchdown with 3:10 left to put Virginia Tech behind 27-21. On West Virginia’s ensuing offensive possession, Jarrett Doege threw an interception to set the Hokies up with one final red-zone opportunity.

With the win, Neal Brown picks up his first win over a Top-15 team since becoming head coach at West Virginia.

