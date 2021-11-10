Mountaineers struggle early, but win season opener

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – It was not the easiest of season openers, but West Virginia men’s basketball overcame an early deficit to hold off Oakland University 60-53 Tuesday night in Morgantown.

Taz Sherman scored 18 points, while Sean McNeil contributed 11 for the Mountaineers, who gave Bob Huggins a 901st career win.

The Golden Grizzlies made plays in the opening minutes, leading for most of the first half until a Sherman three-pointer put WVU in front for good. Oakland would trail by as much as 17 in the second half but trimmed the gap to single digits.

West Virginia stays home Friday for the renewal of the Backyard Brawl rivalry with Pitt.

