Mountaineers retire #9 jersey for Harris

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV/WVU Athletics) – Former West Virginia quarterback Major Harris became the fifth Mountaineer to have his jersey retired, as the honor came during Saturday’s game with Oklahoma State.

Regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in WVU history, Harris came to Morgantown from the Pittsburgh area, and started three years for the Mountaineers. His breakout game came in Week 5 of the 1987 season against East Carolina, as he would throw for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns that year. The following season, Harris played a major role in the Mountaineers going undefeated during the regular season. He accounted for 2,525 yards of total offense and 20 touchdowns as the Mountaineers went 11-1, only losing to Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

Harris topped 2,000 passing yards in 1989 before leaving WVU to enter the NFL Draft. He finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1988, and third in 1989. His career totals include 7,334 total yards of offense, and Harris is one of just a few quarterbacks in Division I history to pass for more than 5,000 yards and rush for more than 2,000 yards during his career.

Hear Harris explain how he began wearing the #9 jersey while attending high school in Pennsylvania.

