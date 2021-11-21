Mountaineers reflect on Senior Day win over Texas

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – Hear from WVU football seniors Josh Chandler-Semedo, Sean Mahone, and Leddie Brown following Saturday’s 31-23 win over Texas.

All three acknowledged the emotions of walking out to Milan Puskar Stadium for the final time, but having to put those feelings aside to be able to concentrate on the game. All three are also aware of the fact that West Virginia plays at Kansas this week; they need a win to secure bowl eligibility, and the Jayhawks upset Texas and had Oklahoma on the ropes earlier this season.

Kickoff in Lawrence, Kansas is scheduled for 7 PM on November 27.

