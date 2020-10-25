Mountaineers, Hokies both fall on the road

WOAY – A fumble returned for a touchdown proved to be the difference Saturday as Texas Tech defeated West Virginia 34-27 in Lubbock.

Jarret Doege’s pass to Sam James would turn into a fumble, which Zech McPhearson would return for a score with under nine minutes remaining in regulation; WVU would have two more possessions but was unable to score.

Doege, who grew up in Lubbock and whose brother is a former Red Raider quarterback, threw for 347 yards and one touchdown. Leddie Brown rushed for 77 yards and two scores.

Virginia Tech was also on the road Saturday, falling 23-16 at Wake Forest. Hendon Hooker recorded more than 300 total yards of offense and a touchdown, but also threw three interceptions.

West Virginia is back home October 31 when they host Kansas State at noon. Virginia Tech plays at Louisville at 4 PM.