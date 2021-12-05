Mountaineers, Herd, Hokies learn bowl destinations

WOAY – The matchups for the 2021-22 FBS bowl schedule were determined Sunday, with West Virginia, Marshall, and Virginia Tech all headed to various locations for the postseason.

The Mountaineers (6-6) will play Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 28 in Phoenix, Arizona. It is the first all-time meeting between the Mountaineers and Golden Gophers. WVU played in this bowl game in January 2016, when it was known as the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl; the Mountaineers beat Arizona State 43-42.

Marshall (7-5) will face Sun Belt champion Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl on December 18; the Herd and Ragin’ Cajuns have previously never met, but Marshall will join the Sun Belt in the near future. Louisiana will play its first game under new head coach Michael Desormeaux, who was promoted to that status for the bowl game and for 2022 following Billy Napier’s departure to Florida.

Virginia Tech (6-6) will play Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl on December 29th at Yankee Stadium. It will be the first meeting between the Hokies and the Terrapins since 2013, as Maryland joined the Big Ten the following year. As was decided in November, J.C. Price will stay as Tech’s head coach for this game before joining Brent Pry’s staff as an assistant.

