Mountaineers, Golden Bears among Wednesday hoops winners

MORGANTOWN, WV & BECKLEY, WV (WVU highlights courtesy WDTV) – West Virginia men’s basketball upset #15 Connecticut 56-53 Wednesday night as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle. Taz Sherman with 23 points, while Sean McNeil recorded 16 points, many of them in the first half.

WVU Tech overcame a sluggish start to the second half to edge Washington Adventist 81-70, increasing their win streak to eight games. Tamon Scruggs led the Golden Bears with 23 points, while three more also reached double figures.

Also on Wednesday, Marshall men won 100-57 against Bluefield University, while Concord dropped both games of a Mountain East Conference doubleheader at Fairmont State.

