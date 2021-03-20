Mountaineers defeat Morehead State, Huggins reaches milestone

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball defeated Morehead State 84-67 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, earning Bob Huggins his 900th career win.

The Mountaineers started the game well from three-point range, though the Eagles would respond in the first half to tie the game at 17. After weathering the storm, WVU would then gain momentum for the rest of the night.

Miles McBride scored 30 points on 11-17 shooting for the Mountaineers, almost tying his career high for points in a single game (31). Fairmont native Jalen Bridges had 15 points, while Sean McNeil chipped in with 13. Devon Cooper led Morehead State with 21 points.

West Virginia will face Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday; the two were rivals in the old Big East Conference, and haven’t played each other since January 2012.