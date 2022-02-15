Mountaineers collapse in second half at Kansas State

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball had a chance Monday to sweep the regular-season meetings with Kansas State, but the Wildcats turned a 10-point second-half deficit into a 78-73 win.

WVU led 42-35 at halftime, increasing that lead to 54-44 at one time early in the second half. However, a difference in this game would be the number free throws attempted and made; the Wildcats went 31-39, while the Mountaineers were 20-24.

Taz Sherman had 23 points to lead all scorers, while Isaiah Cottrell recorded 13; Jalen Bridges came close to a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Mountaineers (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) return to Morgantown Saturday for a primetime contest with Kansas. The WVU women visit the Jayhawks Tuesday.

