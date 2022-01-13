Mountaineer women win first Big 12 game of season

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – Check out highlights from Wednesday’s Big 12 women’s basketball game between West Virginia & Texas Tech!

The Mountaineers started the game on the front foot before falling behind in the second half. However, they rallied late in the third quarter, and pulled away in the fourth to win 64-53, their first conference victory of the season.

Madisen Smith and KK Deans scored 15 points each for West Virginia, which goes on the road Saturday to Texas.

