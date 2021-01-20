Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to assist those struggling during pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Housing Development Fund is preparing to soon launch the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program.

Funded by Congress in the last COVID-19 relief package, the program includes $200M in funding for West Virginia. That $200M will go directly to people who are struggling with rent or utility payments as a result of the pandemic.

The Executive Director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund Erica Boggess says the pandemic has put a strain on many working people across the state, and this program can help thousands.

“A lot of people have either lost their jobs due to the COVID pandemic or maybe they’ve lost hours. And it gets very hard to keep up with all your expenses because those don’t go away,” Boggess said.

The program is not available yet for applicants, but the Housing Development Fund is working continuously to get the program ready.

Boggess says the Housing Development Fund is still waiting on additional guidelines from the U.S. Treasury Department, and in the meantime is working on infrastructure and staffing for handling the applications.

More information on applicability is available on the WVHDF’s website.