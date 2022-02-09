Mountaineer men end losing skid Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – After almost a full month since its last win, West Virginia men’s basketball stopped its seven-game losing skid Tuesday with a 79-63 victory over Iowa State.

The Mountaineers, who gained momentum early in the night and held on to it for much of the game, had four players reach double figures; Taz Sherman – who missed the Texas Tech on Saturday after sustaining an injury last week at Baylor – led WVU with 16 points.

Also on Tuesday, WVU Tech and Bluefield University both swept conference doubleheaders against Point Park and at St. Andrews, respectively. The Golden Bears are back home Saturday when they host Carlow.

