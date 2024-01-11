Mountaineer Food Bank’s Veterans Table Program to host food box giveaway on January 12

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineer Food Bank’s Veterans Table Program will host its monthly food box distribution on Friday, January 12, in Raleigh County.

The giveaway will take place at the Linda K. Epling Stadium on 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley.

Check-in begins at 8:00 am.

The giveaway will run from 10:00 am until 11:00 am.

No income guidelines are required to receive a Veterans Table box, but a limited supply exists.

For more information about the Veterans Table program and upcoming distribution dates, visit mountaineerfoodbank.org/veteranstable.

Related