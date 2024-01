Forest Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Thursday, January 4, in Monroe County.

The mobile pantry will be at the First Missionary Baptist Church at 6124 Ballard Red Sulphur Parkway in Forest Hill from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm while supplies last.

For more information, call 304-364-5518 or visit mountaineerfoodbank.org.

