Greenbank, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will host a food giveaway in Pocahontas County on Wednesday, June 14.

The giveaway will be held at the BFD Fire and Rescue Squad on 4676 Potomac Heights Trail in Greenbank.

The event starts at 11:00 am and ends at 12:30 pm while supplies last.

For more information, call 304-364-5518 or visit www.mountaineerfoodbank.org.

