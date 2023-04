Renick, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will host a food giveaway on Wednesday, April 19th, in Greenbrier County.

The giveaway will take place in Renick Park on Railroad Avenue.

The event will start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last.

For more information, call 304-364-5518 or visit www.mountaineerfoodbank.org.

