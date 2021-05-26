Mountaineer Food Bank hosts Mobile Food Giveaway at Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – 300 families were given the chance for a free meal in Beckley.

Mountaineer Food Bank hosted a food giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium. One food box was given per vehicle and 75 cars were already lined up when the first box was given out.

“People are so incredibly thankful,” said Mountaineer Food Bank Psych Coordinator Sherrie Hunter. “Three half-gallons of milk and all the fresh produce they’re going to get. Fresh food and frozen fish. It’s a beautiful thing when you can provide sustenance to people.”

Mountaineer Food Bank will host a similar food distribution at Epling Stadium in July.

