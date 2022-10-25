Mountaineer Food Bank hosting several food giveaways this week

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is hosting several food giveaways this week across West Virginia. The giveaways start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last.

Today Mountaineer Food Bank will be in McDowell County in War at A New Beginning Center. The giveaway is available to McDowell County residents only.

Mountaineer Food Bank will also be in Fayette County today at the Old Mt. Hope High School.

Additional giveaways include:

10/26/22: Ohio County-Wheeling Island Casino Parking Lot C&D

10/26/22: Randolph County-Camp Pioneer Park

10/27/22: Mercer County-Parking Lot in front of train by Mitchell Stadium

10/28/22: McDowell County-Premier Park (McDowell Residents Only).

For more information, call 304-364-5518 or visit www.mountaineerfoodbank.org.

