Mountaineer Food Bank hosting food giveaway in Beckley on Wednesday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A bi-monthly food giveaway returns to Raleigh County this week.

Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be at Epling Stadium this Wednesday. The pantry offers one food box per vehicle and there will be 350 total boxes available.

“We’re very appreciative and grateful,” said Mountaineer Food Bank Volunteer Sherrie Hunter. “For the volunteers that come out and help. It would be wonderful if people wanted to come out and help and put the food in the cars. It’s just a very wonderful, gratifying feeling when someone looks in your eye and says, ‘Thank you so much.’ This means so much for so many people.”

The giveaway is from 11 am – 1 pm at the stadium on Wednesday.

