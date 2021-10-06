Mountain Transit Authority begins new bus line for rural Fayette County

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – After more than ten years, Mountain Transit Authority (MTA), the public transportation service based in Summersville, is opening a new bus route to service rural areas of Fayette County.

MTA had to leave the rural areas behind back in 2010 when Beckley and other areas of Southern West Virginia became more urban and required more public transit.

However, the new Executive Director of the West Virginia Division of Public Transit believes these rural communities need some extra help.

According to MTA’s General Manager Tim Thomas, that was why they were able to start a bus route in rural Fayette County once again.

“The Division of Public Transit Executive Director looks at expansion,” Thomas said. “Trying to connect all the transit systems and make one artery throughout the state of West Virginia.”

MTA sees roughly 50,000 boardings every year. Their vehicles are handicap accessible and their fleet consists of 14 buses and eight minivans.

The new bus route in Fayette County began this week and starts off in Montgomery, it then goes to Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Ansted and then it connects i n Fayetteville with New River Transit, so riders can get to other places as well.

“We’re excited about it coming back after ten years. There’s a great need there. And MTA’s looking forward to it coming back and growing along with our other systems.”

This new bus line is still a pilot project for the time benign, and has limited days of operation. The line runs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

For a full schedule of the new bus line, visit the MTA’s website.

MTA is also hiring for the new bus route and is looking for three drivers.

