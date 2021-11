ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord head basketball coaches Todd May & Kenny Osborne, as both teams are coming off Tuesday wins against Bluefield State.

Both games were back-and-forth in the opening minutes, but Concord pulled away to sweep the Tuesday doubleheader at the Carter Center.

The two squads will begin Mountain East conference play Saturday at the University of Charleston, then the women will also host West Virginia State before Thanksgiving.

