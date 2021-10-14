Mountain Lions go to Charleston to start second half

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord football will begin the second half of its 2021 season at 2-3, following a 20-16 victory last Saturday over West Liberty.

Head coach Dave Walker says there has been enthusiasm among players in the days since the win, but they are now turning the page to this Saturday’s game against Charleston.

Walker believes Saturday is the closest they’ve come to playing a complete game, and that Concord needs to continue getting close to playing in that fashion in order to pick up more wins.

Kickoff at Laidley Field is noon.

