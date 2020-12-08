Mount Hope residents lose everything in fire weeks before Christmas

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – On December 7th, a house in Mount Hope was completely destroyed by a fire.

“It was in flames, the animals were running everywhere. The dogs didn’t make it out and two of them are missing. Everything that was in the house is gone,” said resident Lindsey Carter.

The only things Lindsey Carter and her husband have left are the clothes on their backs. This horrifying news comes just weeks before Christmas Day.

“We had just brought all of the Christmas presents. We had just put up the tree and decorations and now its all gone.”

But the wreckage inside included more than personal belongings. Their 6 dogs were inside the house when the fire occurred. Four dogs did not survive and two are missing.

“I lost my animals, I lost my four dogs. I lost my guinea pig. I lost my dogs that already passed on. They were cremated and sitting on my head board and now they’re gone. I can’t get them back.”

Right now, the couple is unsure where they’ll go. According to Carter this year has been a tough and trying time for the family financially.

“We only have his truck, my car, we wrecked it the other day, it’s messed up. We’re in a hole, a deep hole.”

Although there’s no replacing everything the fire burned away, the Carters say they are grateful for any help.

“If anybody can give donations, even a dollar man, even a dollar, even a penny, I don’t even care. Right now, I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

If you would like to support the family, you can donate to Lindsey Carter’s Cashapp: $lilred1334, GoFundMe page here. If you would like to help in any other way, you can reach Lindsey Carter at (304) 993-4880.