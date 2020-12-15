Motorcycle club gives back to children

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A newly formed motorcycle club based out of Fayette County donated thousands of dollars worth of toys with the help of the community.

For the last two months, Blackout LE MC has hosted several toy drives throughout Fayette and Nicholas County.

“We did expectantly well this year, almost $7,000. We just brought them up here to donate them,” Club member Andy Everett said.

On Monday afternoon, the club donated $7,000 worth of toys to Toys for Tots to be distributed to kids throughout several counties in Southern West Virginia.

“With COVID, there are going to be a lot of parents out of work so this would help kids get toys who might not have gotten a Christmas.”

Everett says the club is thrilled to be able to give back especially during this tough time.

“Growing up the way I did, I wouldn’t have a toy if it wasn’t for Toys for Tots.”

Blackout LE MC said they are looking forward to doing more for the community.