Morgan Spolarich sworn in as newest Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office adds another member to its team.

Morgan Spolarich was sworn in Tuesday in Raleigh County Circuit Court as the county’s newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney. Spolarich grew up in Wyoming County before moving to Shady Spring and is excited about the opportunity to continue serving the people of Raleigh County.

“My role will be working in bound-over world, which is the transition between Magistrate Court and Circuit Court,” Spolarich said. “I’ll be assisting in some juvenile proceedings as well. I’m really excited to get started on that. Especially as a new attorney, I’m always looking to grow and to learn, so I’m really excited to get started.”

Spolarich was involved with general practice and defense work prior to becoming an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney.

