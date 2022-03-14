Monthly food distribution drive held for local veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Veterans lined up at the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley on Friday to pick up some free food.

Hosted by the Veteran’s Table Program through Mountaineer Food Bank, roughly 600 area vets were served at the food drive. They were being given food boxes, cabbage, potatoes and dog food at the distribution.

“A lot of veterans really need it; everybody seems to need it right now. So, it’s just our part doing what we can to help people who have served our country,” says program coordinator, Cara Holmes.

The veteran’s food drives are held on the second Friday of every month from 10 a.m. – noon at Linda K. Epling Stadium.

