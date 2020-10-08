Montgomery set to receive economic boost from ammunition project

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – With the announcement of the ammunition factory grant, today was a big day for Montgomery.

The combination of WVU Tech leaving and Fayette County deciding to close Valley High School hit Montgomery hard. After some time spent doing little things to boost the area, being able to bring a business like this in matters a great deal.

“Any time you bring a business into town, your tax revenues, you’re being owed taxes and that type of stuff will just grow automatically,” said Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram. “It’s not only the being owed taxes that are created by the business itself, but the spin-off, to the restaurants, to the barber shops, to those types of things.”

Ingram added that negotiations with other business deals will likely be resolved soon.