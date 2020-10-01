Montgomery begins demolition process for 20 dilapidated structures

By
Anna Saunders
-

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Montgomery is on a mission to demolish 20 dilapidated structures. 

So far, city employees have taken down about 7 as they hope to continue. One of the next ones on the list is the old fraternity house on Third Avenue as well as what’s known as the Top Hat building on Fourth Avenue. 

“When you’re dealing with people’s property you have to make that everything’s done right,” Mayor Greg Ingram said. “You respect people’s rights to their property. Most of these cases, everyone agreed. Most of these cases they gave the property to the City of Montgomery because they were paying taxes on property that was useless, so that’s going to be an exciting thing to see some of this prime real estate that’s locked under these buildings freed up for future use.” 

Mayor Ingram was recognized alongside Mayor Anne Cavalier of Smithers at the 2020 Brownfields Awards as local leaders for their efforts to demolish old buildings. 

Anna Saunders
Anna Saunders
Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR