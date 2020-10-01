Montgomery begins demolition process for 20 dilapidated structures

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Montgomery is on a mission to demolish 20 dilapidated structures.

So far, city employees have taken down about 7 as they hope to continue. One of the next ones on the list is the old fraternity house on Third Avenue as well as what’s known as the Top Hat building on Fourth Avenue.

“When you’re dealing with people’s property you have to make that everything’s done right,” Mayor Greg Ingram said. “You respect people’s rights to their property. Most of these cases, everyone agreed. Most of these cases they gave the property to the City of Montgomery because they were paying taxes on property that was useless, so that’s going to be an exciting thing to see some of this prime real estate that’s locked under these buildings freed up for future use.”

Mayor Ingram was recognized alongside Mayor Anne Cavalier of Smithers at the 2020 Brownfields Awards as local leaders for their efforts to demolish old buildings.