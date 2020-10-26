Monroe County reports record early voting numbers

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Monroe County reports a daily record number of early voters.

According to the County Clerk’s Office, a total of 1,037 voters have cast their ballots early.  Early Voting continues this week, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 am till 4:30 pm on Saturday, 9:00 am till 5:00 pm. Early Voting locations are at the Town Hall in Peterstown and the lower level of the 911 Center in Union. Early Voting ends Saturday, Oct. 31st. The Clerk’s Office reports they have mailed 969 absentees by mail ballots.

Voters are reminded to wear a mask, practice social distancing at the polling place, and be patient if you have to wait in line. Poll workers have new procedures and protocols to follow due to Covid 19. These measures have been put in place to keep our voters and poll workers as safe as possible.

