Monroe County mill receives $4.9 million through USDA guaranteed loan program

UNION, WV (WOAY) – The Audrina Mill will now be able to add new jobs and continue expanding as it has been selected to receive a $4.9 million-dollar loan from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The sawmill in Union opened back in 2017 and its primary focus has been creating staves for the West Virginia Great Barrel Company in White Sulphur Springs.

Owner and operator Ricky Edwards says the mill also sends their wood and pulp across the state and beyond as well.

The company started with 16 employees and is preparing to take it to 50 total with this money. Edwards says they are also hoping to rebuild after a fire caused one of their mills to burn to the ground in 2019.

Edwards believes their growth will continue to make an impact on the local economy.

“When you start looking at loggers, you start to affect hundreds of people in a little area where it starts to make a big economic impact on the area,” he said.

State Director for USDA Rural Development Kris Warner visited the mill on Friday and presented their certificate as Audrina Mills was one of eight projects statewide totaling $28 million in investment.

“We have 49 different programs in USDA Rural Development. Again, the main purpose is to help build healthy, strong and clean communities. This project does all of those,” he said.