Monongahela National Forest planning Spring Prescribed Burns in Greenbrier and Pocahontas County

Elkins, WV (WOAY) – From March to June, the Monongahela National Forest staff will conduct prescribed burns on over 1,200 acres in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties.

The treatments aim to re-establish fire’s national role in the forest ecosystem, improve forest health and wildlife habitat and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.

Project areas include:

Chesnut Ridge North/South Savanna Units 1&2- 212 acres (Pocahontas County)

Hopkins Unit A, B, & C- 844 acres (Greenbrier County)

Brushy Mountain Units B2, B4 & B6- 140 acres (Greenbrier County)

Staff will close project areas to the public on the day of the burn and may be closed several days after for public safety. Additionally, all areas will be marked by signs.

Any drivers encountering smoke on the highway should slow down, turn on their car’s lights, and drive appropriately for the conditions.

For more information about prescribed burns, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.

Related