Mobile food pantry makes its way to the old Mt. Hope High School

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Many made their way out to the mobile food pantry Tuesday.

It was held at the old Mount Hope High School at 100 High School Drive while supplies lasted.

Hosted by Mountaineer Food Bank, these mobile food pantries are held all across the state about once a month. It was the third food pantry held in Fayette County, the next one is expected to be held on October 25, again at the old Mt. Hope High School.

While some of them are held for the general public, others are held specifically for veterans. But all of them help to support a vast community need.

“It’s just a great opportunity to bring out families and people who have served us in our nation, to provide them with the critical food and necessities they need to live here in our community,” says volunteer and the 45th candidate for the House of Delegates, Christian Martine.

