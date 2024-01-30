Mister Bee’s Potato Chips and Tudor’s Biscuit World join to create Biscuit and Gravy Potato Chip

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY)- Two major Mountain State brands are partnering to create a new product and raise money to make children’s wishes come true.
Mister Bee’s Potato Chips and Tudor’s Biscuit World collaborated to offer a new Biscuit and Gravy-flavored potato chip.
The companies will donate a portion of the sales to support the Make a Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
The new Mister Bee Biscuit and Gravy chips are available at the following retail outlets:
· Walmart
· Kroger
· Go-Mart
· Par Mar Stores
· Piggly Wiggly Stores
