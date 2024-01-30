Mister Bee’s Potato Chips and Tudor’s Biscuit World join to create Biscuit and Gravy Potato Chip

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY)- Two major Mountain State brands are partnering to create a new product and raise money to make children’s wishes come true.

Mister Bee’s Potato Chips and Tudor’s Biscuit World collaborated to offer a new Biscuit and Gravy-flavored potato chip.

The companies will donate a portion of the sales to support the Make a Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The new Mister Bee Biscuit and Gravy chips are available at the following retail outlets:

· Walmart

· Kroger

· Go-Mart

· Par Mar Stores

· Piggly Wiggly Stores

