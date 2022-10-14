Mister Bee Potato Chips to introduce new bag promoting New River Gorge Region at Bridge Day

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Mister Bee’s Potato Chips will unveil a new 5-ounce bag design featuring the New River Gorge region, national park and preserve, and Southern West Virginia at Bridge Day tomorrow.

Leaders from Mister Bee, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, West Virginia Hive, and New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau will present the new design at 10:00 AM at Mister Bee/WV Hive tent on the southern end of the bridge.

Based in Parkersburg, Mister Bee’s Potato Chips seeks to honor the Mountain State with its new design and establish itself further as West Viriginia’s only potato chip manufacturer.

President of Mister Bee, Mary Anne Ketelsen, says the new bags will be available soon at local stores statewide. She also encourages everyone to attend Bridge Day, as the company will give out 876 one-ounce bags for free following the design unveiling.

Mister Bee Potato Chips has been in operation since 1951 and are one of the most popular snacks in West Virginia. Readers of West Virginia Living Magazine voted the snack 2021’s “Best West Virginia Made Food Product.”

The woman-owned, small business has fully modernized and expanded its market research, rapidly growing from 20 to 80 employees in the past two years.

For more information on Mister Bee’s Potato Chips, visit https://misterbee.com/.

