Missing woman out of Raleigh County found

UPDATE: OCTOBER 19, 2020. RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Imani Napper has been found safe.

According to Trooper Dunn, Napper was located safe in Newark, New Jersey.

____________________________________________

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing woman from the Stanaford area.

24 year old Imani Napper has been reported missing. Napper was last seen on Eisenhower Drive near the Beckley State Park on Tuesday, October 6. She was last seen wearing a black clothing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper First Class C. A. Dunn at the WVSP Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.