Mining electrician retraining planned at New River CTC

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College is offering mining electrician retraining on Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Zoom video conferencing

Mine electricians in West Virginia must complete continuing education courses each year in order to keep their MSHA certification current.

Tuition for the class is $50, and registration is required by Nov. 10. Attendees will receive the Zoom link after they have registered for the class.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community to register for the class or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Jeanne Stone (304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).