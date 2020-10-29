Mining electrician retraining planned at New River CTC

Tyler Barker
BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College is offering mining electrician retraining on Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Zoom video conferencing

Mine electricians in West Virginia must complete continuing education courses each year in order to keep their MSHA certification current.

Tuition for the class is $50, and registration is required by Nov. 10. Attendees will receive the Zoom link after they have registered for the class.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community to register for the class or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Jeanne Stone (304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

