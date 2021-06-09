Miners win rain-shortened contest over Paints

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – There would be a rain delay after the first inning, and another storm that would force the game to be called in the sixth inning.

But the West Virginia Miners made the most of when they were able to play, winning 8-0 over Chillicothe to reach .500 on the season.

The hosts posted four runs in the opening frame, including a three-run home run from Patrick Mills. He brought in another run in the fifth inning, with Denver Blinn, Malik Williams, and Chris Iazetta recording also recording one RBI each. Myles Daniels earned the win with five strikeouts in five innings.

The Miners and Paints return to action at Epling Stadium Wednesday night.

In the Appalachian League, the Bluefield Ridge Runners fell behind early at Burlington, with the Sock Puppets winning 14-7. Princeton was home against Bristol, but the game was suspended in the second inning due to weather; Bristol was leading 2-0. It will resume in Bristol on July 10, with Wednesday’s game still scheduled as a nine-inning contest.

