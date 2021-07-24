Miners struggle Friday in return to Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Playing a first home game in almost a week, the West Virginia Miners fell 10-1 to the Chillicothe Paints Friday night in Beckley.

Chillicothe opened the scoring with two runs in the third, adding another in the fifth before the Miners could answer. Brandon Galindo scored in the bottom of the frame on a fielder’s choice, but the hosts would held to four hits throughout the night; two of them came from Isaac Miller.

Hunter Eplin took the loss with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings. The Miners stay home Saturday and Sunday for matchups with Johnstown; Sunday will be WOAY night.

In the Appalachian League, Princeton lost 11-5 at Greeneville, while Bluefield fell in 10 innings 11-10 at Danville to stop a four-game win streak. The Ridge Runners are also home this weekend.

