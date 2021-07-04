Miners honor veterans before game against Johnstown

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As part of an annual tradition, the West Virginia Miners honored veterans before their game against the Johnstown Mill Rats on July 3.

Dozens of veterans from all branches of the military gathered on the field to be recognized before the game. The team also wore special edition jerseys emblazoned with the stars and stripes.

After the ceremonies took place, the Miners and Mill Rats locked into a defensive battle. The game remained scoreless until the top of the fourth inning, when Johnstown erupted for 3 runs.

By the top of the 8th, the Mill Rats led 9-0. The Miners rallied for 6 runs in the bottom 8th, but the outburst occurred too late. Johnstown won 9-6 with five different players driving in runs.

The Miners face the Mill Rats again on Sunday.

Related