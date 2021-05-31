Miners give up 6 runs in the 9th inning to fall to 0-3 on the season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Three games into their 2021 campaign, the West Virginia Miners are still searching for their first win.

On Sunday, the team led the Champion City Kings 5-2 entering the 9th inning. Then, the Miners committed four errors and gave up 6 runs in the 9th to give back the lead.

The Miners attempted a rally in the bottom of the 9th, scoring two runs to make it 8-7. But they were unable to complete the late comeback and they fall to 0-3 on the season.

Next up, the team hosts the Chillicothe Paints on Tuesday.

