Miners fall to Kings in road trip opener

WOAY – The West Virginia Miners began a six-game road trip Tuesday night, but the first of those contests went to the Champion City Kings 5-0.

The hosts opened the scoring in the second inning on an Alex Ryan double, adding to their lead in the sixth and seventh innings. The Kings pitchers held the Miners to two total hits, combining for 15 strikeouts.

Brandon Galindo and Bradley McLean recorded base hits for the Miners, while Andrew Talkington struck out eight batters in five innings pitched. The Miners play three games at Lafayette Wednesday through Friday, before more road games at Champion City & Chillicothe this weekend.

Appalachian League teams remain off Wednesday, but both the Princeton Whistlepigs & Bluefield Ridge Runners return home for games Thursday & Friday.

