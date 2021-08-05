Miners fall to Chillicothe in season finale

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners’ 2021 season came to an end Wednesday night with a 13-3 home loss to Chillicothe.

The Paints, who clinched a playoff berth with the win, started the game with momentum by scoring in each of the first three innings. West Virginia would trim the deficit thanks to Evan Antonellis and Richard Ortiz, but the Paints added more insurance runs to bring up the run rule after the seventh inning.

Antonellis batted 1-for-2 with a solo home run, while Bradley Vargas also recorded a run batted in.

In the Appalachian League, neither Bluefield nor Princeton played Wednesday due to COVID-19; both Mercer County clubs are scheduled to play on the road Thursday.

Related