Miners drop close contest to Mill Rats

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Sunday night, the West Virginia Miners fell to the Johnstown Mill Rats 10-8.

After three innings, the Mill Rats led 4-0, thanks in part to a solo home run by Ben Newbert. The Miners would mount a spirited comeback, scoring 6 runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined to make it 7-6.

The Mill Rats’ 3 runs in the 8th proved to be the difference and the Miners fall to 22-29 on the season.

Before the game was played, Matt Digby threw out the first pitch as part of “WOAY Night.”

