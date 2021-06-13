Miners drop both games to Paints in double-header

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, the West Virginia Miners hosted the Chillicothe Paints in a double-header.

In the first game, the Miners and Paints were tied up at 5-5 in the bottom of the 7th and final inning. With a runner on third, the Miners struck out with two outs, sending the contest to extra innings.

In the top of the 8th inning, the Paints scored 4 runs. Two were scored off a single by Trey Smith. After the Miners were unable to produce some magic in the bottom of the 8th, Chillicothe secured a 9-5 victory.

Game two also went to extra innings, meaning 17 innings were played in one night combined. The Paints also secured a victory in the second game, winning 3-2 after nine innings.

