Miners beaten by division-leading Kings in extra innings

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday night, the West Virginia Miners were defeated in 11 innings by the Champion City Kings, with a final score of 5-3.

The Miners now sit 2.5 games behind the Kings, who stand atop the Ohio River Valley division leaderboard.

West Virginia’s Patrick Mills hit 2 home runs on the game, and now has 10 on the season.

Meanwhile in the Appalachian League, the Bluefield Ridge Runners scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 9th inning to beat the Burlington Sock Puppets in walk-off fashion.

On Tuesday night, Princeton faced Kingsport and lost 8-7.

