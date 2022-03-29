Minden man behind bars after alleged car theft

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – A Minden man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a vehicle theft complaint in Oak Hill on March 24. The victim told police that when he woke up, his car was gone from his driveway.

The car was later located in Lewisburg with assistance from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

David Miller, 60, is arrested for felony grand larceny. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

