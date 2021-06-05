Mike Hamrick to step down as Marshall athletic director

WOAY – Marshall University announced Friday that athletic director Mike Hamrick will step down from his position on June 30 for a new role within the university.

Hamrick will become special assistant to Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert for a year; Gilbert plans to step down as president in 2022. Jeff O’Malley, the Herd’s current associate director of athletics and chief staff, will take over as interim AD on July 1.

Among Hamrick’s upcoming responsibilities in his new position will be fundraising and facilities planning for the university’s previously announced baseball stadium project.

Hamrick, a former Herd football player, returned to his alma mater in 2009, and is the second-longest serving athletic director in Marshall history behind Cam Henderson. He was previously the athletic director at UNLV, East Carolina, and Arkansas Little Rock.

He has overseen the athletic program’s growth over the past decade-plus, including the hirings of new head football coach Charles Huff, and of men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie, who just led the Herd to a national championship.

“Mike Hamrick has done an excellent job as athletic director and I am disappointed he is no longer able to serve in that capacity,” said Gilbert in a statement. “In his role as special assistant to the president, I will be working with him and others to raise money, and to plan for facilities and other improvements for the university.”

Patrick Farrell, chairman of the university’s board of governors, added, “The board thanks Mike Hamrick for his many years of service. He is a true son of Marshall and always will be. We are pleased he will remain at the university in his new role and will help us get the baseball stadium built.”

Related