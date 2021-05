HICO, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s softball game between Woodrow Wilson & Midland Trail!

Kacee Fansler opened the scoring with a solo home run for Woodrow Wilson, but the Lady Patriots answered with three runs in the first, going on to win 12-4.

Additional scores from Friday are below.

SOFTBALL

Oak Hill 20, James Monroe 12

Wyoming East 12, James Monroe 2

BASEBALL

Independence 11, James Monroe 0

